שְׁמַע יִשְׂרָאֵל: ה’ אֱלֹהֵינוּ, ה’ אֶחָד.

Judaism’s most important prayer is the Shema, the declaration of faith that encapsulates the essence of our belief. At its heart is the word אֶחָד (echad) - “God is one.”

The Sages provided detailed instructions how to pronounce this pivotal word:

﻿

“All who prolong the word echad will have their days and years prolonged.

Rabbi Acha bar Ya’akov taught: One should prolong the final letter, the ‘ד’ (Dalet).

Rabbi Assi added: Provided that one does not slur over the middle letter, the ‘ח’ (Chet).” (Berachot 13b)

﻿

Why should the word echad be stretched out? And what is the significance of the letters Dalet and Chet?

﻿

God’s Reign Over All Events

The Talmud instructs us to pronounce the word echad long enough that we can mentally picture God’s reign over the entire cosmos: all that is above, all that is below, and the “four sides of the heavens.”

﻿

When we declare God’s oneness in the Shema, we acknowledge His complete control of the universe. While His reign may be expressed in a spatial sense, we can also cultivate a deeper awareness of God’s providence as it is present in every event that takes place in the world.

We may divide up the universe into three functional categories:

The initial causes that set the myriad actions and events of the world in motion.

that set the myriad actions and events of the world in motion. The final goals that are the fulfillment of the original causes.

that are the fulfillment of the original causes. The intermediate means and processes that lead from the initial causes to the final outcomes.

God’s reign encompasses all three categories. He rules over the heavens, the realm of initial causes. His control extends to the earth, where these causes find their completion and fulfillment in the realization of Divine purpose. And Divine rule also includes the intricate network of intermediate means and events. The Sages referred to these means as “the four sides of the heavens,” since they form an intermediate stage connecting the heavens (the initial causes) with the earth (the ultimate goals).

﻿

This is a profound message of the Shema. By recognizing this underlying unity, we acknowledge that all of the various events in the world - even though they appear to be dispersed and disconnected, like the four sides of the heavens - are in fact part of a single, Divine purpose. Everything is directed toward a higher goal, toward that which is ultimately good and elevated.

﻿

Emphasize the Dalet, but Remember the Chet

Why should we prolong the pronunciation of the letter Dalet when reciting the Shema? The significance of the letter Dalet lies in its numerical value (Gematria), which is four. Dalet symbolizes the four directions, the diverse intermediate means in the universe. By emphasizing the Dalet, we reflect on how these means are not random or disconnected, but integral parts of a greater purpose, connected to the unified goal of creation.

﻿

Still, the ‘heavens’ and the ‘earth’ should not be ignored. To truly appreciate the intermediate means, we must contemplate the profound Divine counsel that directs all events toward their purpose. And we should consider the value of the ultimate goal, as it unfolds and is revealed in all its splendor.

﻿

Thus, the letter Chet needs to be articulated clearly. Chet has a numerical value of eight; it corresponds to the seven levels of heaven (shiv'ah reki'im) together with the earth. These eight levels represent the various stages, from the initial cause to its final, practical fulfillment.

﻿

To “swallow up” the Chet would be to overlook the importance of the initial cause and the final goal. In doing so, the intermediary events would lose their true significance, necessary steps in the fulfillment of a higher purpose.

﻿

(Adapted from Ein Eyah vol. I p. 71; Olat Re’iyah vol. I, p. 245, sent by Rabbi Chanan Morrison, RavKookTorah.org)