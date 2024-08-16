The Startup Genome website, which provides in-depth data about the start-up business world, has published its 2024 report listing the best places for entrepreneurs to try and establish a startup.

Tel Aviv is ranked in fourth place, up from fifth place last year, and currently tied with Las Angeles. This is its second year of improvement, after rising from 7th to 5th place between 2022-2023.

Silicone Valley has extended a streak of several years as first place, and New York City and London have continued their long-standing tie for second.

Chinese cities have fallen overall in the rankings, continuing a negative trend from the 2023 report. Other nations in the region have risen, with Seoul and Tokyo both climbing several spaces over the past few years to reach the top ten.

The report claims to be based on research and analysis of data from 4.5 million startups across 300 global ecosystems, with the intention to provide valuable perspective on the global startup landscape and actionable recommendations for entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders.