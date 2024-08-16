14 people were arrested after a violent anti-Israel protest was staged at rally supporting US Vice President Harris in Harlem, New York on Wednesday, the New York Post reported. New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the rally.

The protesters became violent during an afterparty event, causing thousands of dollars in damage and breaking into a restaurant.

Aida Kapica, a Staten Island sales development representative arrested at the protest was charged two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree, two counts of disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Kapica has called US President Joe Biden a "genocidal maniac" and Zionism "a disease" on social media.

Another protester was charged with criminal mischief, riot and resisting arrest.

There are concerns that anti-Israel activists will stage similar protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, distracting from the event and creating negative publicity.