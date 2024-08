A fire broke out at a synagogue in the Canaan neighborhood of Safed (Tzfat) on Thursday evening.

Four fire crews from the Galil-Golan station were summoned to the scene and found a fire raging inside the synagogue building. They entered the building to fight the fire and rescue anyone trapped inside.

The firefighters brought out the synagogue's Torah scrolls from the ark and handed them to the congregants undamaged.

The fire has been brought under control.