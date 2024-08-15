The United States State Department announced on Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on one individual and six companies, and blocking three vessels, for their involvement in illicit revenue generation to support the Houthis’ destabilizing activities on behalf of Iran-based, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force-backed Houthi financier Sa’id al-Jamal.

The United States is also sanctioning one company and blocking four of its vessels tied to Hezbollah official Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal and the shipment of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas valued at tens of millions of dollars.

"Since the Houthis began their attacks on Red Sea shipping last year, the United States has sanctioned dozens of entities, individuals, and ships associated with the network of al-Jamal," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel wrote in a statement.

"The revenue from this network finances the Houthis’ reckless attacks in vital waterways and strikes on civilian infrastructure, with devastating consequences for the region and globe," he explained.

"We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to deprive the Houthis of revenue to carry out their attacks on international shipping, and we will continue to confront Iran’s enabling Houthi attacks," he added.