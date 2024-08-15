An Arab bus driver attacked a yeshiva student with a metal rod after the yeshiva student noted that the driver did not stop at a bus stop,

The attack took place in Mitzpeh Ramon about a month ago, after the yeshiva student noted to the driver that he had failed to stop at a bus stop.

Honenu attorney Haim Bleicher, who is representing the Jewish victim, demanded that the violent Arab driver be arrested and that justice be served.

In his letter, Bleicher wrote, "My client stood at a bus stop on Nahal Nitzana Street. THe bus arrived at the bus stop, drove towards my client, and then turned the steering wheel back to the road and continued traveling, without stopping for my client. My client was forced to walk to his destination, and on the way, he saw the bus parked on the side of the road, with the bus driver on the bus. My client turned, from outside, to the bus driver and asked him respectfully why he did not stop for him previously."

"At that point, the driver began to scream curses at my client, and got off the bus while cursing my client and his mother with gross curses. My client stood in his spot and did not respond. The driver returned to the bus and brought with him an iron rod, while still shouting threats of murder. The driver then waved the rod in a fashion which indicated he was preparing to hit my client. My client froze in his spot and then the driver spat on my client's face while continuing to hold the rod in the air. At this stage, while the driver spoke a few more curses, and continued threatening to murder my client, he got onto the bus, sat in his seat, and drove away."

Bleicher stressed in his letter to the police that the bus driver in question endangers the public, and that the police must arrest him and bring him to justice: "This is an incident of attack and very serious threats, and on the face of things, and especially when the individual in question is the driver of a public bus, in whose hands the safety of hundreds of civilians each day rests in his hands. This is a dangerous driver, who is violent and lacks inhibitions. I request that the investigation be completed in the near future, and that the driver be brought to justice for attacks and serious threats."

"Violent behavior on the part of Arab bus drivers, against the Jewish public, is a dangerous and serious issue which repeats itself again and again and may cause an enormous tragedy. We must examine the identities of the drivers who hold the buses' steering wheels, and bring the violent drivers to justice," he concluded.