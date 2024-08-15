The sages said that Tu B'Av the 15th of Av is one of the two greatest festivals of the year. Many years ago the daughters of Jerusalem would go dance in the vineyards on the 15th of Av, and whoever did not have a wife would go there to find himself a bride. The Talmud considers this the greatest festival of the year, with Yom Kippur a close second! As the “full moon” of the month of Av, it is the festival of the future Redemption, marking the end of the tragedy that marred the first part of the month.

Tu B'Av is also the last day to plant many types of fruit trees especially smaller ones like grape vines in Israel, to gain an extra Halachic year towards orlah - the biblical prohibition to eat from a tree in the first three years. Smaller trees planted before Tu B'Av begin to take root, and in only 45 days are considered rooted enough in the ground to be counted as one year towards orlah. Then after Rosh Hashana will begin the second year of orlah! Had the same tree been planted right after the previous Rosh Hashana the farmer has to wait a full year for the first year or orlah. By planting right before this Tu B'Av the farmer can save 10 & ½ months in the cost of water, fertilizer weeding, and other expenses involved in caring for fruit trees.

