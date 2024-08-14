Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told American officials that he fears being assassinated if he goes through with normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Politico reported.

According to the report, bin Silman has raised the concern in multiple conversations with American Congressmen, invoking the assassination of Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian President who was murdered in 1981, two years after he became the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel. He questioned what the US had done to protect Sadat from the Islamist extremists who killed him.

Despite bin Salman's concerns, officials said that he remains committed to achieving a normalization deal with Israel and the US in the long term.

The author of the report, Nahal Toosi, speculated that the Saudi Crown Prince was using the threat of a risk to his life as a diplomatic tool so that the US would pressure Israel into making more concessions in a normalization deal, such as providing a path to the creation of a Palestinian state.

The Biden Administration began late in its term to pursue a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, the talks have been largely put on hold due to the war that began when Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Four Arab nations, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, normalized relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, which had the tacit support of Saudi Arabia.