New medical evidence in the case of the alleged abuse of Nukhba terrorists at the Sde Teiman military base significantly challenges the military prosecution, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the evidence, there is no proof indicating that the terrorist was injured by a blunt object. In addition, there is strong criticism of the young investigators, who claim that they are not experts in anatomy and medicine, which led to severe mistakes during the investigation.

The Military Defense announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with the prosecution for the release of the five suspects to house arrest in view of the expected continuation of the investigation.

At the same time, it was announced that the director of the Sde Teiman detention facility infirmary, who served as the infirmary's commander at the time of the incident, was summoned to testify to the Military Police Investigations Unit. He only testified on Wednesday. Until now, the commander has not been summoned, even though he was responsible for the terrorist's treatment, and was only summoned following another testimony and pressure by the suspects' defense.