משפחות חטופים בכנסת מטה משפחות החטופים

On Wednesday morning, representatives of the hostages' families arrived at the Israeli Knesset to remind members of parliament and ministers that 115 hostages have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 313 days.

The visit is part of the families' weekly protests; in addition to the Knesset visits, Saturday night protests are held weekly in Tel Aviv.

During their visit to the Knesset, the families urged elected officials to ensure that the social contract between citizens and the state is fulfilled, following its breach on October 7th and during the subsequent 313 days.

As part of this social contract, the families are demanding that MKs do everything in their power to advance the release of the 115 hostages - the living for rehabilitation, and the murdered and fallen for proper burial.

Not all of the hostages' families agree with this tactic; some, especially those who have sons, not daughters, held captive in Gaza, have pointed out that a prisoner swap will leave most of the hostages in the hands of Gaza terrorists, and only a minority will come home.

These families also note that a prisoner swap which will free convicted terrorists is likely to encourage the kidnapping of additional Israelis, and that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was himself freed in a 2011 prisoner swap, one of 1,027 terrorists released in exchange for kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.