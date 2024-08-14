Iran is resuming tests to produce nuclear bomb detonators, Iran International reported.

The news site quoted three independent sources in Iran, who said that the Iranian government is advancing its nuclear weapons program, and resuming tests to produce denotators for nuclear bombs.

As part of the program, Iran is now restructuring its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which is now an independent organization instead of a subsidiary of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

The SPND now boasts financial independence, and is exempt from oversight by the National Audit Office, Iran International added, noting that this move "essentially allows it to operate without accountability for its budget." It will now be governed by a statute issued by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The report said that Iran is also engaged in developing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and high-level uranium enrichment.