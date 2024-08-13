תיעוד: רחפן איתר בור אמצעי לחימה בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that in the last few days, the soldiers of the Givati ​​Brigade have been operating in the Shabura area in Rafah under the command of the 162nd Division. During the activity in the area, the soldiers eliminated approximately 100 terrorists and destroyed weapons and hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites.

In the searches, the soldiers located an armed terrorist cell and, with a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists. The soldiers also located and destroyed rigged buildings and hideout pits.

The soldiers engaged in a gunfight with a terrorist cell who barricaded themselves in an apartment in the heart of a civilian neighborhood and successfully eliminated the terrorists. Following the gunfight, the soldiers entered the building where they located weapons, military vests and an operational tunnel shaft.

The IDF published drone footage from the activity of the 162nd Division, including the elimination of a terror cell

תיעוד: חיסול חוליית מחבלים בהכוונת כוחות גדוד 932 צילום: דובר צה"ל

