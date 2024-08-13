After Jewish worshippers ascended to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, Haaretz journalist Josh Breiner wrote that the police are afraid to enforce the law, “These days we are witnessing the actual collapse of the police force, when senior police commanders are afraid to uphold the law in order to sweet-talk Ben Gvir."

Breiner also wrote that "Many people are ascending the Mount and, in breach of the law and the status quo, are praying and prostrating themselves. The police are not really doing their job there.”

MK Simcha Rothman responded in surprise: "Can you refer your followers and me to the law that prohibits Jews from praying and prostrating on the Temple Mount? The name of the law and the section numbers would be very helpful."

Globes correspondent Idan Eretz wrote: "Of all the accusations we can blame Ben Gvir for, this is by far the least serious. Here we are dealing with simple religious freedom. Muslims pray in their own way on the Temple Mount, and Jews are also permitted to do so."

He added: "There is enough to blame Ben Gvir for; for the loss of personal security, for the police’s impotence in breaking into the Sde Teiman base, and the demonstration at Beit Lid. This is a populist approach, but that's absolutely fine."

Adv. Yonatan Yaakovovitz, founder of the Center for Israel Immigration Policy, responded: "Can you direct me to the law that prohibits prayer on the Temple Mount? I will be really shocked to find out that there is such a Nuremberg-style clause in the Israeli law book."