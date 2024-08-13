Shai's owner moved to Los Angeles 25 years ago with a vision to create a business that stands out from the rest. Shai explains, "When I arrived in the city and began working for gate companies, I realized my approach was different. This realization inspired me to establish Heavenly Garage Doors & Gates."

Our Mission

As Shai says, Heavenly has two goals: to help customers get the best professional service and to give customers the best price. But beyond that, the ultimate goal is to do these two things honestly and fairly.

Our Services

Heavenly offers a wide range of services for all types of gates, garage doors, and fences. The company specializes in installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial properties. Some of their services include:

Automatic Gate Installation: Heavenly has years of experience installing automatic gates for residential and commercial properties. They offer a variety of options to fit any budget or design preference.

Garage Door Repair: Heavenly's expert technicians have the skills and knowledge to repair any garage door issue, from broken springs to malfunctioning openers.

Fence Installation: Heavenly can install a variety of fences to meet customers' needs, whether for privacy or security.

The Guidelines at Heavenly Are Well-Defined

Our priority is always the customer. When they are satisfied, they are likely to return for more apartments and even recommend us to others. This is why we are committed to:

Openness with Customers

Every repair or installation process will be conducted with utmost transparency. The technicians at Heavenly Garage Doors & Gates are committed to thoroughly explaining each step to our customers, ensuring there are no surprises. We believe in open communication and never withhold information from any party involved.

Fairness

Heavenly Garage Doors & Gates is dedicated to providing fair and competitive pricing for all their services. The company believes in treating customers with respect and ensuring they receive the best value for their money. With Heavenly, there are no hidden fees or unexpected charges.

Quality Workmanship

At Heavenly, we take pride in our work and strive for excellence in every project. Our team of technicians has years of experience and extensive training, ensuring that all repairs and installations are done correctly and efficiently. We use only high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting results.

Installation by the Heavenly Garage Doors & Gates Team

Heavenly Garage Doors & Gates is more than just a gate service company. A business prides itself on honesty, fairness, and quality artistry. With their wide range of services and commitment to customer satisfaction, Heavenly has become a trusted name in gate, garage door, and fence services throughout Los Angeles County.