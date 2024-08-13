Faraj Assem, 12 years old, from the Tel Sheva area, was found lifeless inside a refrigerator after being reported missing for several hours.

At midnight, the police distributed his picture and information with an update that Faraj was missing after being last seen near his home. The police estimated that he might be in the Tel Sheva area or in the Tel Sheva Jerbaa or Abu Kaf areas.

In the morning, the police updated that Faraj was found lifeless near his home. According to the police, there is no suspicion of a criminal incident, but his body will be sent for an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

It is estimated that Faraj probably entered the refrigerator himself but became trapped inside and couldn't get out until he suffocated to death.