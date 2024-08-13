Only a small number of senior Hamas officials know where terror leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

A senior official in the Hamas terror group told the paper that Sinwar has managed to hold phone conversations, and was present at various places in Gaza.

"He would give information and instructions once every two weeks and sometimes once a month, sometimes handwritten and sometimes printed with his signature. No one knew how the information was passed," the source said, adding that "no one in Gaza" knows exactly where Sinwar is hiding.

Earlier this week, messages relayed to Israeli officials indicated that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is seeking a ceasefire deal.

However, later reports said that Hamas refused to send a delegation to the next round of talks towards a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

On Tuesday morning, Hamas sources claimed that the terror group "does not refuse" to send a delegation to the summit in Qatar on Thursday, but is demanding that the mediators "increase the pressure on Israel so that we can move forwards with the Biden plan."

It is not clear if Hamas will back down from the approximately 30 changes it demanded to insert in the Biden plan.