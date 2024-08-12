On Monday, the eve of Tisha B'Av, a mediation agreement was submitted to the court between the Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman and Eyal Nave of the Brothers in Arms organization, as part of which Rothman withdrew a lawsuit he filed against Nave.

Rothman filed the suit after Nave claimed at a Reichman University panel that he had been assaulted by him. "He attacked me once, that low life. When we were at Gila Gamliel, he also attacked me," Nave said.

In the mediation agreement Nave stated that Rothman did not physically attack him, but that he felt intimidated.

Rothman and Nave apologized to each other for the harsh exchange of words between them and wrote: "In the spirit of the times, during the Three Weeks, we appeal to the entire people of Israel to behave with respect towards each other. In light of the security situation and the joint struggle against our enemies from the outside, we seek to reduce any wars at home."

Eyal Nave said: "On the eve of Tisha B'Av with the danger of enemies from the outside, I undertake to conduct every discourse, even if harsh, in a proper manner, out of the responsibility we have for showing respect in public discourse. We will continue to devote all of our efforts to ensure a Jewish and democratic Israel that will last for generations."