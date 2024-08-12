The Prime Minister's Office accused Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of "adopting the anti-Israel narrative" after he characterized talk of "absolute victory" as "gibberish."

"When Gallant adopts the anti-Israel narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a hostage release deal," the Prime Minister's Office stated. 'He should have attacked Sinwar, who is refusing to send a delegation to the negotiations, who has been – and remains – the only obstacle to a hostage deal."

"Israel has only one choice: To achieve total victory, which means eliminating Hamas's military and governing capabilities, and releasing our hostages. This victory will be achieved. This is the clear directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet, and it obligates everyone – including Gallant," the statement concluded.

Earlier, Minister Gallant stated during a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting, “I hear all the heroes with the war drums, the ‘absolute victory’ and this gibberish.'"