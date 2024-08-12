Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical movement, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the connections between the historical tragedies of Tisha B'av and the current war.

"The Talmud states that when the Jewish boys and girls are killed, it is more difficult for God than the day of the destruction of the Temple. This year, thousands were murdered, and we really believe that is directly connected to the destruction of the Temple.

"We all know that the biggest sin that caused the destruction was hatred between Jews. The same thing occurred to us this year. Today, we all are aware of the price we pay for the lack of unity between ourselves."'

The solution, Rabbi Stav says, is not to eschew disagreement, but hatred. "Debates are welcome. In our Talmud, debates between Rabbis were common. A dispute is one thing, but a rift is another. When we see a dispute causing hatred, I'm asking everybody including myself - please, pull back."

Rabbi Stav still believes that there is hope for Israel's public unity. "The spirit of solidarity and responsibility and desire to help each other is amazing. I think the vast majority of the Israeli people are saying to God 'Look how your children, deep in their hearts, really love each other. Please, send us the Redemption.'"