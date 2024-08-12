IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is expected to decide in the coming days regarding the establishment of a new division along the Jordanian border due to the increased threats in the area, Doron Kadosh reported on Monday on Galei Tzahal radio.

The report comes on the heels of a murderous terror attack on Sunday on the road that leads to the community of Rotem in the Jordan Valley, in which 23-year-old Beit She'an resident Yehonatan Deutsch was murdered and another civilian was moderately wounded.

The new division, if established, would stretch for hundreds of kilometers along the border, from the Beit She'an and Emek HaYarden areas to the southern Arava Valley and the Ramon Airport near Eilat.

The division's task would be to see the border as a central threat.

The IDF fears that the stability on the Jordanian border will be disrupted, with the central factor in this being Iran which attempts to smuggle arms and deploy militias in the area.

In addition, the new division, if created, will also contend with the inner threats from within Judea and Samaria such as Sunday's shooting attack.