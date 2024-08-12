The Fatah movement, under the leadership of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, blasted the comments of Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who said in a meeting with the heads of the Yesha Council, "The refugee camps are the source of the evil, they are not under the control of the PA but of Iran. The Jenin refugee camp must be evacuated and must be treated the same way the Gaza Strip is treated."

In a statement, Fatah said that "the words of the extremist Foreign Minister of the occupation, Israel Katz, who called for the destruction of the Jenin refugee camp and the evacuation of its residents, are considered a blatant declaration of the destruction plans of the fascist occupation government."

Fatah added that Katz's "fascist" words "reveal the concept of extermination of the occupation's war of extermination against our (Palestinian) people since October 7 of last year”, and claimed that the comments are in line with the words of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who "said that starving two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is a just and moral matter."

The Fatah movement called on the international community to take these "fascist" statements seriously and to see them as conclusive proof of Israel's view seeking to “exterminate” the Palestinians.

It also demanded that the Israeli leadership be punished and be forced to act in accordance with international law and stop the "war of extermination".