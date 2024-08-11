Israeli officials estimate that despite the heavy diplomatic pressure on Iran, Tehran is bent on attacking Israel, even more extensively than during the attack in April, Kan News reported on Sunday.

The report further stated that the defense establishment understands that Iran has returned to its promises as it has threatened since the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh.

Regarding Hezbollah, members of the terror organization told diplomatic sources that they are determined to attack, but are not interested in escalating the situation.

An Iranian delegation arrived in Russia on Sunday for a series of meetings.

According to a source with knowledge of the details, one of the reasons for the delay of the Iranian attack is Tehran's will to stop the security breaches that led to Haniyeh's demise.

The source emphasized that there were additional reasons for the attack to be delayed, including the presence of US forces in the region.

The IDF Spokesperson clarified in light of the report: "Following reports regarding Iran's plans, we clarify that at the moment there are no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines. If there is a change to the guidelines, we will update with an orderly announcement through the official channels.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened: "Our enemies threaten to harm us in ways they have not done before. We hear these messages coming from the direction of Iran and Hezbollah. Whoever harms us in a way that has not been done in the past, is likely to be hit in a way that hasn’t been done in the past. The IDF has significant capabilities,” the minister declared.

He noted: “I hope that they will think this through and won’t get to a point where they will force us to cause significant damage and increase the chances of war breaking out on additional fronts. We do not want this, but we must be prepared.

“You have, and we have the right to defend ourselves on our own. I hope that the IDF’s actions will lead to the achievement of our goals and to instating calm and stability – but this is not guaranteed. Nothing is certain, and therefore we must be prepared for a more complex reality, even if it is not what we desire. We must be ready for it,” he concluded.