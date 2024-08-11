לוחמה בשטח סבוך והתקלות: בפיקוד צפון תרגלו לחימה בשטח אויב דובר צה"ל

In recent days, the soldiers of the 646th Reserve Brigade completed a brigade-level exercise in the northern arena.

The brigade moved north for the exercise after operating in the central and southern Gaza Strip and carrying out operational activities in Judea and Samaria.

The forces practiced combat scenarios in which they improved their tactical skills, including movement in dense terrain, advancing along mountain terrain, and directing firepower in enemy territory. Additionally, the brigade trained for scenarios of evacuating wounded from the battlefield under fire and the cooperation between various units.

The exercise is part of a series of exercises conducted by ground forces in the northern arena, led by the National Center for Ground Training.