Haredi parties have denounced the decision by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that families with a member eligible for enlistment who has not reported for duty are no longer eligible for daycare subsidies.

Shas stated, "The decision to deny working haredi mothers the subsidization of daycares, three weeks before the start of the school year, just because the husband studies Torah, is cruel legal bullying and abuse of helpless children. This is a disgraceful mark on a legal system that is supposed to be the protector and supporter of women who decided to enter the labor force and contribute to the Israeli economy."

"The purpose of the subsidy is to encourage the employment of women. Haredi women have the highest rate of female employment in the state. This unfortunate decision will set them back. The status of yeshiva students is currently being discussed in the Knesset, and efforts are being made to reach a legal arrangement in cooperation with the security system. The abuse of working haredi women as a means of pressure is complete foolishness that will not remove even one yeshiva student from the Beit Midrash and will drive away any solution to the issue. Shas, led by Chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri, will examine the legal tools at its disposal to overturn this scandalous decision, which is obviously illegal," Shas stated.

Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur announced that he has begun holding emergency consultations with professional and legal advice bodies in the Ministry of Labor to examine the issue of canceling the subsidization of daycares.

The Ministry of Labor stated, "Unfortunately, the significant legal arguments that the Minister presented to the Attorney General to the government did not receive professional and substantive attention in the letter as published in the media. The minister views the severe and direct harm to helpless infants who will be left without supervised educational frameworks as severe. He sees the decree as a severe blow to the economy of families since thousands of mothers will leave the labor pool and turn from normative families to supported families. He will continue the just and moral struggle for these infants with all legal tools and will not stop the fight until justice for them comes to light."

United Torah Judaism Chairman Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, said, 'The decision of the Attorney General to exclude the children of yeshiva students is scandalous and discriminatory. This is a direct blow to haredi women who go out to work for a living and seek to maintain a Torah-based way of life."

'It goes without saying that the Attorney General would not have published a similar decision against the Arab population that does not serve or towards the children of foreign workers and infiltrators who enjoy services and allowances as if they served in the IDF. This is another attempt to harm the haredi public in various cruel ways. An attempt doomed to failure. United Torah Judaism will use all means at its disposal to cancel this oppressive decree and ensure that yeshiva student families do not get harmed. We will demand an urgent discussion in the government and the Knesset on the issue and act to rectify the situation as soon as possible," added Goldknopf.

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush responded, "The Attorney General reveals the truth - they are not interested in the needs of the army, but only in obsessive pursuit against the Torah world and the haredi family. The legal system is dragging small children into a political battle and acting to starve them; they have no boundaries."

The Attorney General wrote earlier in her letter to the Minister of Labor that "under the current legal situation, the state is no longer authorized to encourage through government funding the religious studies of draft-age students. That is, the lack of authority no longer allows funding based on the fact that one of the family members is studying in a religious institution while he is eligible for military service."