The Washington Examiner reported that Kamala Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, maintained close ties and even donated money to an organization headed by an antisemitic Muslim Imam.

According to the report, Walz maintained close friendship ties with Imam Assad Zaman, who heads the "American-Islamic Association in Minnesota."

In recent years, Imam Zaman used his Facebook page to share official Hamas press releases, shared posts from antisemitic blog sites, and in 2015 even shared a link to the propaganda film, "The Greatest Story Never Told," which praises Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and was released in 2013.

As Governor of Minnesota, Walz provided support amounting to $100,000 to the organization headed by the antisemitic imam.

According to US court records, federal prosecutors described the Muslim organization as "the open arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the US." Immediately after the October 7th massacre, the organization led by Zaman declared, "We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their struggle against the Israeli occupation."

In response to Democratic Senator Katie Porter, who condemned the massacre, Zaman asked, "Will you also affirm the right of Palestinians to defend themselves?"

Sam Westrop, director of the Islamist Watch project of the Middle East Forum, told the New York Post, "Along with neo-Nazi conspiracy theories and sharing Hamas press releases mourning the death of a convicted war criminal, Zaman and his organization justified the October 7th attacks against Israeli civilians, and published a reprehensible statement on the same day offering 'unwavering support for the Palestinian struggle.'"

"Under Governor Walz, hundreds of thousands of Minnesota taxpayer dollars subsidized this hatred and radicalism. Which extremists will he ultimately fund as vice president?"