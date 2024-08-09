A regional turboprop plane carrying 62 people crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday, killing all on board, local officials near the crash site said, according to Reuters.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the ATR-made plane spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees near houses, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

City officials at Valinhos, near Vinhedo, said there were no survivors and only one home in the local condominium complex had been damaged while none of the residents were hurt.

Airline Voepass said the plane, which had taken off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, bound for Sao Paulo's main international airport, crashed in the town of Vinhedo, about 80 km northwest of Sao Paulo.

The unlisted airline said it could not provide further information on what caused the plane, which had a PS-VPB registration, to crash.

