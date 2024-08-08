Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted an unusual direct message to the Lebanese people on his X account on Thursday, warning them of the perils they face if Hezbollah carries out its threats to launch a large-scale attack against Israel.

In the Arabic-langiage message, Gallant wrote, “The State of Israel wants peace, prosperity, and stability on both sides of the northern border and therefore will in no way allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it with all its might."

“Remember [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah’s regret for the dangerous and uncalculated adventure of August 2006. Learn the lesson to avoid a dangerous adventure in August 2024,” he warned. “Those who play with fire should expect destruction.”

Yesterday, Gallant visited the 646th Brigade on Wednesday during an exercise that simulated combat in northern terrain and discussed the address delivered a day earlier by Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

"As things seem, Nasrallah may drag Lebanon to pay a very heavy toll, very heavy. They don't imagine what could happen, I think that if they would look at a picture of Gaza they would understand, but logic isn't always what talks," Gallant said.

"You can't kill civilians in the State of Israel, certainly not 12 children, and not pay a price, it doesn't work, we don't accept that patent, and if there is a need, we will expand our operations and do what's needed. This process may descend into war, it's not theoretical, it's real," hhe said.