Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert addressed the Civilian Inquiry Commission about the political echelon's decisions and their impact on the October 7th massacre.

At the beginning of his speech, Olmert attacked the Hilltop Youth. "The day will come when the Hilltop Youth, who today murder Palestinians in the territories, will shoot at us. When they will think that there's a threat of them losing their holy lands, it will happen."

He explained: "Whoever's able to do what the Hilltop Youth do in Judea and Samaria today, will tomorrow be able to do it against Israelis and Jews who he feels are unfaithful to the state because they make concessions."

Olmert clarified: "I say this now since I will say it again at the next inquiry commission. Storming IDF bases this week was only the beginning. Those who received illegal weapons from the Minister of TikTok (referring to Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir) will come and storm us."