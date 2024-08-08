Britain saw almost 2,000 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2024, a record figure for the first six months of any year, The Community Security Trust (CST) said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

CST, which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, said more than half of the incidents recorded were related to Israel, Gaza, Hamas or the current conflict in the region.

"The disgraceful surge in British antisemitism is further evidenced by these latest figures," said CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner. "It happens across society, including in schools, campuses, places of work, public transport and on the streets."

Between January and July, there were 1,978 incidents of antisemitism, the CST said. This figure is more than double the number reported during the same period last year. It also said there was a significant increase in online incidents and school-related anti-Jewish hate.

In February, the CST said 2023 had been the worst year for antisemitism in Britain since it began recording data after a surge in hatred following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

One of the antisemitic incidents in Britain occurred in London at the end of January , when a man entered a kosher store in Golders Green waving a knife and threatening the customers, while making antisemitic statements.

Days earlier, three Israelis were attacked in London by dozens of youngsters who beat them and threw bottles at them. Local police ignored their call, claiming that they were too "busy."

In October, two days after the Hamas massacre against Israel on October 7, pro-Palestinian Arab activists vandalized a kosher restaurant in London.

In another incident, pro-Palestinian Arab activists targeted Jewish families as they were leaving synagogue on Shabbat in northern London.