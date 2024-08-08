US President Joe Biden said in a new interview that he is “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January if former President Donald Trump loses the election this fall.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told CBS News when asked if he was confident that power would be peacefully transferred in January 2025.

The President also claimed that people were not taking Trump’s past comments about a “bloodbath” seriously.

“He means it, all the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Trump's "bloodbath" comments, which he made at an Ohio campaign rally in March, caused controversy, with Biden's campaign and other Democrats expressing alarm while Trump and his allies said he was referring to the economic fallout of US trade policy.

Trump took to social media following the controversy, saying the media "pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to [auto] imports."

When asked during his June debate with Biden whether he would accept the outcome of the election this November, Trump said he would accept the results "if it's a fair and legal and good election," adding that there's "nothing [he'd] rather do."

The full interview with Biden will air on Sunday, but a clip was published on Wednesday.