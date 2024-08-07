Hamas Weapons Manufacturing Workshop in a Tunnel below Khan Yunis IDF Spokesperson

The 7th Brigade Combat Team, including soldiers of the Armored Corps and the Givati Brigade, completed their operation in the 'Bani Suheila' area in Khan Yunis over the past few weeks.

The troops raided dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated over 70 terrorists during close-quarters combat and by directing aerial strikes.

During the operation, troops of the 603rd Battalion and the Yahalom Unit located, investigated, and destroyed an underground route dozens of meters deep. Along the route, the troops located several underground Hamas workshops and a compound where there were three rooms used by the terrorists to store and manufacture weapons.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל