In her speech at the Islamic Center of Southern California, Vice President, and now Democratic Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris announced, “Radical Islamic Terrorism no longer exists!”

“The term radical Islamic terrorism should be abolished” and we must have the courage to object when that term is used.

Almost in the same breath, the Mastermind of the September 11th attack on the Twin Towers, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two of his co-conspirators Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, reached a plea deal that would spare them from the death penalty.

The deafening uproar from the families whose sons and daughters, fathers and wives, the almost 3000 innocent lives who were needlessly and brutally sacrificed during that attack in NYC, caused Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to immediately revoke the plea deal and reinstate the death penalty. Austin, who is the principal policy maker and advisor for the Pentagon, claimed he was not consulted about the plea deal and that America deserved to have a full military trial.

So then, who issued the death penalty pardon from the Pentagon? Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the two top leaders of the free world, claim that they knew nothing of this deal, even though the deal has been in the making for years by Pentagon officials.

Here's what I know.

America is defined by the moral, humane and ethical standards to which we stand. It is to these truths that we pledge our allegiance, venture our fortunes and risk our lives to defend. Understanding this gives us greater insight into what Biden and Harris actually believe.

Unlike the original Church of England which forced its state religion upon its people, our Founding Fathers formed a union based on the moral and humane principles of religious freedoms, incorporating liberty, justice, and a rule of law to create “a more perfect union” and a firm stance against tyranny.

In direct contrast to this basic foundation, Obama, like his clones, Biden and Harris, want to put an end to this structure by removing all semblance of G-d and religion.

He claimed that calling out the names of tyrannical enterprises, even in order to alert and unify our nation of the real dangers these de-facto criminal ventures pose, only empowers our enemies’ resolve. As Harris stated, let’s abolish the term radical Islamic terrorism. We don’t want to offend anyone – sinners and terrorists alike.

How many Americans have died to ensure our freedoms and the freedoms of others throughout the world? Yet the Biden and Harris administration have championed a foreign policy that would align our nation with countries and peoples who are determined to eliminate those precious rights. How can we, as Americans, observe this act of betrayal and not scream out, “ENOUGH ALREADY!”

Are we expected to just sit back and watch everything we have fought for, for more than 234 years, be dishonored, desecrated and defiled?

The House of Liberty has been vacated for almost 4 years. Lies have become the current administration’s greatest allies. They say they are fighting to save our democracy but the only thing that can be substantiated is the absence of all our G-d given Rights. I believe that there is tremendous power in our organized faith communities to challenge this policy and stand firm for this unholy removal, but perhaps there is greater power in holding their tax-exempt status over them as a carrot.