White House officials on Tuesday said they believe that Iran may be reconsidering its planned attack on Israel, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported.

According to Ignatius, Iran may be "reconsidering a plan for major retaliation" for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

However, the officials stressed that Hezbollah "is still a wild card."

Initially, it was believed that Israel eliminated Haniyeh. However, the Iranian government has recently concluded that Haniyeh was eliminated by a concealed bomb.

Quoting a senior Biden administration official, Ignatius added, "Iran understands clearly that the United States is unwavering in its defense of our interests, our partners and our people. We have moved a significant amount of military assets to the region to underscore that principle."

The US messages to Iran also warned that there is an "extremely high" risk of a major escalation, which could have "serious consequences" for the stability of Iran's new government, he added.

In addition, the article noted that the Iranian response - which had been expected as early as Monday, August 5, nay have been delayed by the US show of force this week, as well as by the secret White House communications passed through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran and the Iranian mission at the United Nations.