פיצוץ המטען ללא קרדיט

The military wing of Hamas in Tulkarm recently published footage of three attacks carried out by terrorists in the past month, including a shooting attack at the Ramin junction in which a civilian was lightly to moderately injured, and a bomb attack near Hermesh, in which another civilian was lightly injured.

The footage of the third attack that appears in the video shows a powerful bomb explosion about 20 meters from a passing bus. The attack was called by Hamas "Operation Beit Lid" after the name of the village located between the towns of Einav and Shavei Shomron.

The third attack was solved only recently, as the driver of the bus towards which the explosive device was directed has not yet been located. It is believed that the driver likely noticed the plume of smoke but did not understand the incident in real time.

Only some time after the incident were remnants of a bomb and a crater in the ground created by the explosion found on the side of the road.