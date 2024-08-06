The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel-Aty, addressed a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart on Tuesday, regarding the tensions in the northern sector.

According to Abdel-Aty, the only way to stop the escalation in the region is to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stop "Israel's unjust aggression and ensure access to humanitarian aid for the local residents."

At a press conference at the end of a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdel-Aty emphasized the need to continue intensive contacts to curb the security escalation and prevent a regional war.

He noted that efforts to reach a ceasefire continue, and at the same time Egypt is working with Arab, regional and international parties to promote the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state, as well as to renew financial aid to the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Referring to the tensions on the northern border, Abdel-Aty said that Egypt will spare no diplomatic efforts to keep Lebanon away from the war.

Last night, a senior Egyptian official denied Israeli reports about locating tunnels from Rafah into Egyptian territory, including tunnels that allow the passage of vehicles.

"Israel is spreading claims because of its failure to achieve any achievement in Gaza," said the Egyptian official. "Israel has not presented any evidence of the existence of active tunnels on the Gaza border and it is using the blocked tunnels in Gaza to spread false claims to achieve political goals."