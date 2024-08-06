IDF representatives officially informed the family of Bilha Yinon, that she is no longer alive. the IDF announced Tuesday evening.

Bilha Yinon was the last person designated as missing since October 7th. Since the start of the war, the IDF and specifically the Manpower Directorate, have conducted an extensive investigative effort via different teams in various fields to determine Yinon’s fate. As part of this effort, evidence was discovered in the area of Yinon's house that, after complex testing, enabled the verification of her identity.

A Ministry of Health committee of experts, consisting of representatives from the IDF investigative team, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police and in cooperation with the Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef, determined based on a combination of findings that Bilha Yinon was murdered on October 7th.

"The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to Yinon's family and to the entire community of Netiv HaAsara," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.