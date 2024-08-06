The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Golan Heights, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, all of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

In addition, following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Galilee panhandle, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish fires that were ignited after projectiles fell in the area.

Earlier today (Tuesday), the IDF identified a terrorist cell entering a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military structure in the area of Kfarkela. The IAF swiftly struck the military structure and weapons storage facility from which the terrorists were operating.

Additionally, earlier today, the IDF identified numerous Hezbollah terrorists exiting the area from which the launches were fired toward Misgav Am this morning. The IAF swiftly struck the terrorists.

In an additional strike, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Ayta ash Shab and a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Abou Chach.