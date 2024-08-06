The Jewish Chronicle revealed new details of how the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week was carried out.

Contrary to a previous report by the New York Times that the bomb that killed Haniyeh was planted in his room two months before the assassiantion, the Chronicle reported that the bomb was planted the same day it was detonated by two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' al-Mahdi security unit, the unit that was tasked with securing the building and the guests staying there.

According to the report, Iranian investigators learned this after observing security footage of the pair entering and then leaving the room. The two were reportedly promised a large sum of money and an immediate evacuation to a European nation so they would not be arrested and punished. The Mossad reportedly smuggled them out of Iran within an hour of their planting the bomb and eight hours before it detonated and suspicion would begin to fall on them.

The bomb was reportedly planted shortly before 4:30 pm, nine hours before it was detonated, killing the leader of Hamas.

The bomb was described as a "flat brick explosive" that is known for its precision, allowing it to be used without harming civilians once it was planted underneath Haniyeh's bed.