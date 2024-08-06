As every year, Tisha B’av, the pinnacle of the mourning period for the destruction of the First Temple, will be observed among the Jewish people; this year, the day of mourning begins on the evening of August 12th and ends after nightfall on August 13th.

Tisha B'av is one of the four fasts commemorating the destruction of the Temple and is considered the most severe.

In preparation for this significant observance, KKL-JNF is releasing rare photographs from the early days of the state that capture the commemoration of Tisha B’av.

These images reveal soldiers praying and observing the customs of the day at an IDF base, as well as a mass prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. They illustrate how Jewish traditions were deeply rooted in the early days of the State, and underscore the enduring importance of maintaining commandments and customs.

Efrat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF, said: "The KKL-JNF archive preserves numerous moments from the history of the State of Israel – from communities and revival to leaders and pioneers, and from festivals to holidays. We are proud to continue revealing important photographs from KKL-JNF's extensive collection, which documents the Land of Israel and its history from the early 20th century to today."

Tisha B'av in the early years of statehood KKL-JNF archive