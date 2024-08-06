תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IAF on Monday conducted an intelligence-based strike, eliminating terrorist Mohammed Mahasneh, a Hamas commander responsible for smuggling operations, including the smuggling in and out of the Gaza Strip of military equipment used for terrorist activities.

Mahasneh was primarily involved in smuggling operations at sea, but also operated to smuggle equipment through tunnels and border crossings. His elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization to smuggle equipment into the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, IDF troops continue operational activity in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated approximately 20 terrorists in close-quarters combat and in aerial strikes.

The IDF troops are also continuing precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops eliminated more than 25 terrorists. As part of IDF operational activity, the troops eliminated approximately ten terrorists who posed a threat to them, and the IAF struck multiple terror targets in the area.

Additionally, an anti-tank missile was shot toward the troops. The IAF swiftly struck the structure from which the terrorist operated and eliminated him. No injuries were reported.