The IDF expressed disappointment with the number of haredim who reported on Monday to the recruiting office, after receiving their initial draft order.

Out of 500 haredi men, who were supposed to report to the recruiting office, only thirty showed up. Some others came but saw the stormy protest outside and turned back.

Last week, the IDF held a special event for the haredim who received their draft order. Hundreds participated in the event and most of them stated that they would report to the recruiting office on the appointed day. As mentioned, only a few came today.

Those who did not report today received a second summons from the IDF, after which anyone who does not report to the recruiting office will be considered a defector.

Five hundred more haredi men have been summoned for tomorrow and the organizers of the demonstrations announced that many protestors would be standing outside to demonstrate and make it difficult for those arriving at the recruiting office.

At the end of today's eight-hour protest, ten rioters were arrested, and three police officers were injured, all the roads have been opened to traffic.

When the orders were sent, the IDF estimated that only about 10-15% would show up, and made it clear that if the show-up rate was low, more orders would be sent.

Notices hung in the haredi neighborhoods of Jerusalem called on the haredi public to prepare for "huge demonstrations against the draft." Among other things, they say: "Since the establishment of the State of Israel until this day, such a terrible holocaust has not been inflicted on the young haredim in the holy land. The sword of recruitment has never been raised over 1000 men in only two days, and this is just the beginning!"

Later, members of the Edah Haredit orthodox community were quoted as saying that it is necessary to go to the Tel Hashomer recruiting office, in order to "prevent the terrible annihilation of throwing thousands of young Jewish men into the melting pot of the IDF."