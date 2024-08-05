The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that four IDF reservist soldiers from the 9215th Battalion of the 205th Brigade were severely injured earlier today (Monday) during combat in southern Gaza. The soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

Seven soldiers were wounded in total in the incident. Security forces were searching buildings when a group of terrorists approached and threw an explosive at them. The bomb exploded close to the soldiers.

Earlier, an officer and a soldier were moderately wounded in a UAV barrage that was launched towards the Upper Galilee. They were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital and their families were have been notified.

An investigation conducted by the IDF revealed that the officer and the soldier did not enter the shelter even though six minutes had passed from the time the sirens activated until the impact of the drone. Military officials also noted that five minutes after the incident, another drone struck, causing no casualties.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on northern Israel, and stated that it sent a "swarm of drones" to attack Ayelet HaShahar.