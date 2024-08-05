On Sunday, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF eliminated Abed Al-Zeriei, a terrorist who served as Hamas' Minister of Economy in Gaza.

In addition to his role as Economy Minister, Al-Zeriei was a terrorist operative in the Manufacturing Department of Hamas' military wing,

The Manufacturing Department operates to increase Hamas' weapons capabilities, including by exchanging information with other terrorist organizations across the Middle East.

Al-Zeriei had a significant role in directing Hamas' efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in managing Hamas-controlled markets. In addition, he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes.

On Sunday, the IDF announced that last week, based on IDF and ISA intelligence and using precise munition, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Ismail Nofal in the area of Nuseirat.

Nofal was responsible for rocket launches toward Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.