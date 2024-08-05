Avraham Somechi, an elderly man aged about 80, has been named as the second victim of Sunday's stabbing attack in Holon.

Somechi was murdered as he stood at a bus stop on Moshe Dayan Street. First responders and the staff at Wolfson Medical Center fought to save his life, but Somechi's condition deteriorated and the teams were forced to declare his death.

Somechi was laid to rest Sunday night, in Holon's cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, two children, and five grandchildren.

The stabbing left two people dead - Somech and Rina Daniv, 66 - and two injured. Daniv's husband, one of those injured in the attack, was brought to her funeral in an ambulance.