The Land lies desolate when the Jews are in Exile

Among the punishments that will befall Israel if they do not engage in Torah and fulfill the commandments, the most severe is exile, and all that it entails. However, within this, it is said: “I will make the land desolate, and your enemies who dwell in it shall be astonished… Your land shall be a desolation and your cities a ruin” (Leviticus 26:32-33). Our Sages said: “This is a good measure so that Israel will not say, ‘Since we have been exiled from our land, now the enemies come and find comfort in it.'”

Therefore, it is said, “and your enemies who dwell in it shall be astonished,” even the enemies who come afterwards will not find comfort in it (Sifra, ibid). These words of our Sages are quoted by Rashi and many commentators, for indeed, within the curses there is a small consolation, that the land will not accept any other people, but will wait for us in its desolation, until we return to it.

At the Time of Redemption

But when the time for redemption arrives, the Land of Israel begins to yield its fruits generously in anticipation of Israel’s gathering within it. As Rabbi Abba said: “There is no clearer sign of the end than this, as it is said: ‘But you, O mountains of Israel, shall shoot forth your branches, and yield your fruit to My people Israel; for they will soon be coming'” (Ezekiel 36:8) (Sanhedrin 98a).

Indeed, this is what happened. The Land of Israel, which was flowing with milk and honey, became more desolate than all the surrounding lands, and when Israel began to return to it, in the days of the First Aliyah, it gradually began to emerge from its desolation. Agriculture and the economy began to develop gradually, but the masses of the House of Israel delayed in returning, and meanwhile, Arabs from all around flocked to it to enjoy the prosperity brought by the Jews who had immigrated to the land.

Thus, our confrontation with the Arab enemy became more difficult. Although Israel has a prior right to enjoy the fruits of the Land of Israel, when they do not come to enjoy this right, they have no sufficiently strong claim to prevent hostile foreigners from enjoying its fruits.

As the Torah says: “I will not drive them out from before you in one year, lest the land become desolate and the wild beasts multiply against you. Little by little I will drive them out from before you, until you have increased and possess the land” (Exodus 23:29-30). And it is also said: “The Lord your God will clear away these nations before you little by little. You may not make an end of them at once, lest the wild beasts grow too numerous for you” (Deuteronomy 7:22).

One Who Begins a Mitzvah and Does Not Complete It

Our Sages said: “Anyone who begins a mitzvah and does not complete it, buries his wife and two children (in Pesikta Zutarta: ‘they lower him from his greatness’); from whom do you learn this? From Judah.” Who said to his brothers when they sat down to break bread: “Are we killing and blessing?!” As it is said: “What profit is it if we kill our brother and conceal his blood? Come, let us sell him to the Ishmaelites, and let not our hand be upon him, for he is our brother, our own flesh. And his brothers listened to him” (Genesis 37:26-27). “If he had told them to return him to his father, they would have listened to him, but he began the mitzvah and did not complete it,” and his punishment was that he buried his wife and two children, and his brothers reduced him down from his greatness. “Therefore, one who begins a mitzvah should complete it entirely” (Tanchuma Ekev 6).

The Sad Result

About 120 years ago, at the time of the establishment of the Zionist movement, the Jewish people numbered about 11 million souls. The Arabs who lived within the biblical borders of the Land of Israel, including Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, numbered slightly more than five million. On both sides of the Jordan, about half a million Arabs lived. There was then an opportunity for the Jewish people to return to the land and settle it in its length and breadth, and to be fruitful and multiply in it. However, most of our people remained in exile and underwent terrible troubles, until the Holocaust. At the same time, despair over the revival of the nation in its land led to a cessation of proliferation, and extensive assimilation.

As a result, there are currently about 15 million declared Jews worldwide, of whom about seven million live in the Land of Israel. In contrast, about five million Arabs live in the Western Bank of the Jordan, and in the Eastern Bank of the Jordan under the Kingdom of Jordan – 11 million. And about two million Palestinian Arabs who claim that their forefathers lived in the Land of Israel (at least one or two generations ago).

It Can Be Fixed

Just as Judah repented by being willing to sacrifice himself to save Benjamin and return him to his father, and in the trial with Tamar, despite the enormous shame, he admitted and said: “She is more righteous than I” (Genesis 38:26). He merited to establish with Tamar a more glorious family, and he merited and rose to such unparalleled greatness, that from his descendants came the lineage of the House of David.

In the place where penitents stand, even the completely righteous do not stand (Berachot 34b).

The Answer for Our Time

Blessed are the Jews who chose to immigrate to the Land of Israel, to settle it, and to fight for the establishment and defense of the state.

They are the penitents through whom, despite the difficulties, the people of Israel are gradually being redeemed. But still, there is a long way ahead of us, and we must continue to repent: to be fruitful and multiply, to continue building the land, to work for the necessary correction in the army, to educate all the children of Israel to love the Torah, the people, and the land, to encourage immigration and its absorption in the best, and most respectable way.

The Blessing of “Be Fruitful and Multiply” and Settling the Land

In these difficult days of a war of attrition, with a crisis of judicial, military, and political leadership, there is a need to continue to progress by encouraging young people to fulfill the commandments of marriage and being fruitful and multiplying, as the commandments of settling the land and Israel’s security depend on this.

Indeed, even the commandment to be fruitful and multiply depends on settling the land, meaning maintaining a developed society economically, socially, scientifically, and morally. This includes the responsibility of parents to support their children and provide them with education in Torah, along with derech eretz (worldly occupation).

As brought in the Mishnah: “Rabban Gamaliel, son of Rabbi Judah HaNasi, says: Beautiful is the study of Torah with derch eretz, for the toil of both of them makes sin forgotten, and all Torah that is not accompanied by work will eventually cease and lead to sin” (Avot 2:2). And also: “Rabbi Judah says: Anyone who does not teach his son a trade, it is as if he teaches him banditry” (Kiddushin 29a).

And so ruled Rambam (Maimonides): “Anyone who sets in his heart to engage in Torah and not do work and be supported by charity, behold, this person has profaned the Name and disgraced the Torah and extinguished the light of religion… And they further commanded and said: Love work and hate lordship, and all Torah that is not accompanied by work will eventually cease and lead to sin, and in the end, this person will rob from others” (De’ot 3:10)