Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar has suggested that in light of the war and tensions in northern and southern Israel, that the traditional three-week "bein hazmanim" vacation from yeshiva studies be canceled.

The vacation begins just prior to the Ninth of Av, and continues until the start of the Jewish month of Elul.

In a letter sent to Rabbi Moshe Tzedaka, one of the senior Sephardic yeshiva deans, Rabbi Amar proposed weighing not releasing students for vacation.

"During this time, when there is war in the north and in the south, and at the same time there is horrendous incitement against those who toil in Torah, it is appropriate and proper that the yeshiva students not go out to take trips during 'bein hazmanim,'" Rabbi Amar wrote, using the term for the yeshivas' vacations.

He added that it would be proper "not to neglect the benches of the study halls, but instead create a curriculum with a bit of rest, such as studying in yeshiva only two sessions a day [instead of three], and perhaps the yeshivas should swap locations."