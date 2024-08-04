Leading Lithuanian-haredi Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein hinted that the murderous attack on Sunday morning in Holon was a result of the desecration of the Sabbath near the scene of the attack.

"We are shocked, devastated and pained by the disaster that befell our city of Holon, in the murderous attack perpetrated by a terrorist," wrote Rabbi Zilberstein, who serves as head of the Beit David Yeshiva in Holon.

He added that "There is no doubt that each and every one of us should think about our own actions and contemplate why did God do this to our city and why is He so angry with us?! God forbid we should not look for people to blame for the disaster, but each one should think that this terrible disaster happened because of him and his faults."

Rabbi Zilberstein was referring to the location of the attack and wrote: "We see that since it was close to the holy Shabbat and also near the site where Shabbat is desecrated in public, we must correct our ways and strengthen our observance."

"Therefore, everyone must strengthen themselves in observing the Sabbath, in their homes and on the city streets and they must encourage others as much as possible in the observance of Shabbat," Rabbi Zilberstein continued and suggested "to learn at least two laws pertaining to Shabbat every day."

Sixty-six-year-old Rina Daniv and another 80-year-old man were murdered in the attack in Holon this morning. Shimon, Rina's husband, was seriously injured.

The attack took place in three scenes: one at the entrance to the park on Moshe Dayan Street, where Daniv was murdered, the second at a bus stop near a gas station, where the 80-year-old man was murdered, and the third at the entrance to the bus parking lot on Dan Shomron Street.

The terrorist, 34-year-old Amar Razak Kamel Odeh, was a resident of Salfit and was in Israel without a residence permit. He was killed by a passerby at the scene.