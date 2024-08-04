The Bibas family released a video compiling birthday pictures of Ariel Bibas, who was kidnapped together with his parents and baby brother on October 7, 2023, and who will turn five in captivity tomorrow.

The family will mark Ariel's birthday in an event at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Monday.

The Hostages Families Forum stated, "Ariel Bibas was supposed to celebrate his 5th birthday in kindergarten tomorrow. But unlike all other children, Ariel has been held captive by Hamas for 303 days along with his mother Shiri and his little brother Kfir."

"Ariel's father, Yarden, is also in captivity in Gaza. At the initiative of the Bibbs family, tomorrow we will celebrate his birthday at an event at Hostages Square."