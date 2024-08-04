Last night (Saturday night), a protester removed the head covering of Petah Tikva city council member Hagit Telem.

Married religious Jewish women cover their hair in public as part of a religious code of modesty, known in Hebrew as tzniut.

During the protest held near the Kfar Ganim Mall in the city, Telem passed through the area and one of the protesters removed her head covering and insulted her.

Later, Telem filed a complaint with the police.

From the Jewish Organization it was reported: "Every citizen should be horrified by this despicable act, it is an unprecedented low and an insult on the grounds of Hagit's Judaism. Every woman in Israel has the right to wear a head covering proudly without being harmed."

"The Israel Police must act immediately, arrest the criminal and bring her to justice."

"AT the Handmaid's Tale parade, they told you about the violation of women's rights. Remember how easily they took to violence and hatred to remove the head covering of someone who was just walking down the street in Israel. We will do everything we can to prevent such an incident in the future."