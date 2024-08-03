The IRGC claimed Saturday afternoon that the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh was not carried out using an explosive device, but by a missile fired at short range outside his room, with seven kilograms of explosives.

According to the Revolutionary Guards, "This terrorist act was planned and executed by the Zionist regime, with the support of the United States government. The arrogant and terrorist Zionist regime will pay decisively for this crime."

Earlier, it was also claimed by the Iranian state news agency, Tasnim, that Haniyeh was not eliminated by an explosive device, and that the reports in the New York Times and the Telegraph were "false."

The IRGC has also made dozens of arrests following the elimination of Haniyeh, including senior officers, and foreign media reported that the explosives were planted months before by agents within the Revolutionary Guards. According to the report, the elimination was made possible after the Mossad hired Iranian security agents to plant explosive devices in three separate rooms in the building where Haniyeh was staying.